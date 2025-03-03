Skin Future Clinic £100K expansion officially open following glittering launch event

Hillsborough’s Skin Future Clinic has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art extension following a glittering launch event on Thursday February 27.

The multi-award-winning clinic, founded by expert facialist and nutritionist Áine Lavery, has undergone a £100K investment, nearly doubling its treatment space to enhance client experience and expand its range of advanced skin health solutions.

In an exciting milestone, Skin Future is now the first clinic in Northern Ireland to introduce Biologique Recherche, the world-renowned French skincare brand celebrated for its cutting-edge, results-driven formulations. Having introduced the brand and treatments in January, this addition cements Skin Future’s reputation as a leader in science-backed, luxury skincare.

At Skin Future, a holistic, nutrition-led approach is at the heart of every treatment, focusing on long-term skin health from the inside out. The clinic’s commitment to bridging the gap between medical science and skincare ensures that every client receives tailored treatments designed to achieve radiant, healthy skin.

Aine Lavery and the Skin Future team

Speaking about the expansion, Áine Lavery, owner of Skin Future, said:"We are absolutely thrilled to officially open our new clinic extension and to be the first in Northern Ireland to introduce Biologique Recherche. This investment reflects our dedication to bringing world-class skincare to our clients, offering a unique combination of advanced facial treatments, clinical skincare, and a holistic approach to skin health.

The launch event was a fantastic way to celebrate this next chapter with our wonderful clients and industry experts."

Biologique Recherche’s exclusive facial treatments and products are now available in Skin Future’s luxury new studio, nestled at the rear of the clinic’s historic building.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.skinfuture.co.uk or follow @skin_future on Instagram.