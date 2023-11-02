Slimming World wants to recruit former slimmers!

Slimming World experts in Down and Armagh are celebrating a successful year so far, after helping 5,729 people lose a total of 2.017 stone and 2 pounds since January.​

​Now they have are keen to recruit more people with a passion for helping others, through a special Slimming World careers opportunity event due to take place at the Mourne Country Hotel in Newry next Monday (November 6), from 8pm to 9pm.

Carmel, who manages a team of six consultants who run 14 Slimming World groups in Armagh/Down, said: “With obesity at an all-time high - two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese – the demand for our warm and friendly approach has never been greater.“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry.

“We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding.

"We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”Slimming World is looking to recruit people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, and people who canshare their own weight-loss success.

There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in the area.

Slimming World consultants are all former members. The role is part-time, with the potential to earn £100- £400 a week for working 10-20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.

Anyone looking for a career that offers opportunities for growth and development and flexibility around family life will find that opening a Slimming World group offers the perfect solution. There are opportunities throughout the UK and Ireland.