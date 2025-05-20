Cookstown bar and live music venue, ‘Thirsty J’s’ has been granted planning approval for a change of use from a yard to a smoking area, with associated internal alterations to provide access.

The licensed premises, at 86 Chapel Street, will make use of a vacant commercial unit to the rear of the pub, the vacant unit in question being a former electrical store fronting onto the Fountain Road.

Back in August 2022, Mid Ulster Planning officers had recommended refusal, based on noise concerns in what is a residential area.

In April 2024, however, Mid Ulster District Council’s Environmental Health Department recommended approval, in light of strict mitigation measures being proposed.

A yard will be turned into a smoking area at the back of Thirsty J's, Cookstown. Credit: Google

The report states: “The report demonstrates that predicted noise associated with the proposal will be lower than the existing background noise levels for both daytime and night-time.

“The Environmental Health Department would recommend that the following conditions are attached to any planning permission granted.

“Only ambient/background music shall be played through any external speakers associated with this proposal. Each speaker shall have a maximum sound power output limited to 75dB.

“No live entertainment shall be allowed to take place within the external smoking area, associated with this proposal, at any time. The applicant shall ensure that noise levels associated with the proposal shall not exceed [stipulated levels].”

Only the upper section of the premises fronting Fountain Road, away from residential properties, will be turned into a smoking area, with a new insulated separating wall to be erected. Credit: Google

The specified noise levels are based on measures taken in the rooms of adjacent properties, with the windows closed. These noise levels will have to be lower between 11 pm and 7am.

The report continues: “Following receipt of a complaint, a noise survey shall be undertaken, submitted to and agreed in writing with the council. All monitoring shall be carried out at the operator’s expense.

"Where noise monitoring demonstrates non-compliance of noise limits, the applicant shall provide details of additional noise-mitigation measures to ensure compliance.

“Any remedial measures required shall be carried out to the satisfaction of the council within four weeks of their approval, and shall be permanently maintained to an acceptable level thereafter, unless otherwise agreed in writing with council.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Cllr Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) at a recent Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, and seconded by Cllr Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA).

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

