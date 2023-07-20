Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Sneak peek: take a look inside the spectacular new £11m Hilton Marcus hotel planned for Portrush

Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Once opened, The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is anticipated to be the only internationally branded hotel in the town, attracting travellers from across the globe looking to enjoy everything Northern Ireland has to offer.

Embracing the distinct culture of its local neighbourhood, the hotel will join a global portfolio of more than 100 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties globally, which provides the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel at a destination worth exploring.

The 83-room hotel will also boast a café, restaurant, and bar, providing a welcome choice for visitors in an area with limited hotel capacity.

Take a look at how it’s going to look...

Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House.

1. Business

Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House. Photo: MHP GROUP

The Marcus lift lobby.

2. Business

The Marcus lift lobby. Photo: MHP GROUP

The Marcus reception area.

3. Business

The Marcus reception area. Photo: MHP GROUP

The Marcus lift lobby.

4. Business

The Marcus lift lobby. Photo: MHP GROUP

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Northern Ireland