Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House.

Once opened, The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is anticipated to be the only internationally branded hotel in the town, attracting travellers from across the globe looking to enjoy everything Northern Ireland has to offer.

Embracing the distinct culture of its local neighbourhood, the hotel will join a global portfolio of more than 100 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties globally, which provides the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel at a destination worth exploring.

The 83-room hotel will also boast a café, restaurant, and bar, providing a welcome choice for visitors in an area with limited hotel capacity.

Take a look at how it’s going to look...

1 . Business Hilton has announced plans to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Northern Ireland, with an opening in Portrush, as part of a franchise agreement with Andras House. Photo: MHP GROUP

2 . Business The Marcus lift lobby. Photo: MHP GROUP

3 . Business The Marcus reception area. Photo: MHP GROUP

4 . Business The Marcus lift lobby. Photo: MHP GROUP

Next Page Page 1 of 4