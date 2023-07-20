Sneak peek: take a look inside the spectacular new £11m Hilton Marcus hotel planned for Portrush
Once opened, The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is anticipated to be the only internationally branded hotel in the town, attracting travellers from across the globe looking to enjoy everything Northern Ireland has to offer.
Embracing the distinct culture of its local neighbourhood, the hotel will join a global portfolio of more than 100 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties globally, which provides the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel at a destination worth exploring.
The 83-room hotel will also boast a café, restaurant, and bar, providing a welcome choice for visitors in an area with limited hotel capacity.
Take a look at how it’s going to look...