Social economy start-up programme launched for Antrim and Newtownabbey

It will also help existing social enterprises who have been running for less than three years to establish themselves.

The programme offers a range of support to incubate and stimulate social economy projects in the borough, from pre-start workshops to one to one mentoring, collaboration and networking and a bursary of up to £1,000 towards set-up costs.

With the aim to boost the local economy and create social benefits through sustainable and ethical business models, the programme will be delivered by Mallusk Enterprise Park in partnership with Antrim Enterprise Agency, LEDCOM and Insight Business Services.

The Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross alongside representatives from Mallusk Enterprise Park, Antrim Enterprise Agency, LEDCOM and Insight Business Services.

Emma Garrett, Chief Executive of Mallusk Enterprise Park, explained: “The social enterprise sector has the potential to create exciting new business ventures and sustainable jobs across the borough as well as benefitting local people and this programme will help develop new social economy projects.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross added: “Council support programmes like this can help breathe new economic life into Antrim and Newtownabbey and it is important to support social entrepreneurs to use business models to do good in their local community. I would encourage everyone interested in social enterprise to get involved with this programme and I look forward to seeing the results.”