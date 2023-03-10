Access Employment Limited (AEL) clients delivered a letter to 80 businesses in Larne this week to highlight issues facing people with disabilities when attempting to access services.

Members of the social enterprise’s ‘Making a Change’ committee canvassed businesses including shops, cafés and restaurants on March 8 to explain some of the problems wheelchair users, people who are visually impaired and those who have sensory issues encounter when attending the venues.

The letter, produced by AEL clients, stated: “We really like the vibe of Larne town after Covid and people are supporting local business. We really like shopping local. Some of our friends have additional needs and aren’t able to use all of the local businesses.

“Some of the issues they have encountered are wheelchair users can struggle to get up the steps/open the doors or sometimes let staff know they need help from outside, wheelchair users can sometimes struggle to move around inside local businesses and visually impaired customers find it difficult to order if there isn’t a braille menu.

Members of the committee delivered the letter on March 8.

“Low-lighting can make it difficult for visually impaired customers to navigate and people with sensory issues struggle with an area that is too noisy.”

The letter added: “We know that all of these issues don’t apply to every business and it won’t be possible for every business to fix all of these issues. We are just asking you as a business owner to look at your business from another person’s point of view. Our friends really want to use your businesses - they just need a bit of help.

"We would love to talk to you about your business and help you to make it more accessible.”

Based on feedback, the social enterprise says the initiative appears to have been beneficial.

AEL trainees received positive feedback.

A spokesperson for AEL said: “The businesses' response has been overwhelmingly positive with many already having made significant progress in making their premises accessible.

"Many of the business owners have also agreed to sign their staff up for free Makaton training provided by Maeve Donnelly, a local councillor. Additionally, the trainees are asking business owners to spend some time in a wheelchair to experience their premises from the perspective of a wheelchair user. This is currently being arranged with Shopmobility.

“The ‘Making the Change’ project is an excellent example of empowering people with additional needs to take the lead in bringing about positive changes in their community.

"AEL remains committed to providing positive opportunities for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities, and physical support needs. For further information, or to make a donation to support the work of AEL, contact [email protected] or 028 2827 2252.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly helped to facilitate the event alongside his party colleague Aaron Skinner and Rhonda Duddy, a personal development mentor with the social enterprise.

Mr Donnelly said: “The main focus was to make the town centre as accessible as possible. People with additional needs should have access to shops and cafes like everyone else.

“The members of AEL’s Making a Change committee went the length and breadth of Main Street and received a great reception.