A Coleraine bar has scooped a top award for their social media campaigns at the All-Ireland Yes Chef awards.

The Railway Arms took the Ulster title thanks to their hilarious social media campaign which has become a hit with fans from the north coast – and much further afield!

The popular pub, owned by the well-known Johnston family, beat off competition from all over the province to win the award at the Yes Chef Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo.

Posting on social media, Clare Johnston said: “What a night at Yes Chef Awards and coming home with Ulster Social Media just made our night.”