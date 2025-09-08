SOCOTEC UK and Ireland acquires major Irish infrastructure firm

Leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services, SOCOTEC UK and Ireland has announced the acquisition of Lloyds Datum Group (LDG), experts in foundation testing, structural monitoring, geotechnical and environmental systems, headquartered in Belfast.

The strategic acquisition enhances SOCOTEC’s capabilities in the infrastructure field, with LDG’s expertise expanding SOCOTEC’s overall offering, as well as marking further growth into the island of Ireland and SOCOTEC’s first office in Northern Ireland.

The acquisition of LDG is the latest in a series of strategic steps made by SOCOTEC to help widen its infrastructure services, both geographically and with the depth of services offered.

LDG, which comprises of both Lloyd Acoustics Limited and Datum Monitoring Ireland Limited, has over 25 years of experience and has established itself as a trusted provider of foundation pile testing, monitoring, including asset integrity and stability monitoring, as well as civils, with micro piling and anchoring contracting being a key area of expertise.

Alongside utilising SOCOTEC’s experience to enhance the client offerings in Ireland, there are also plans to utilise LDG’s expertise increasingly within the rest of the UK, primarily to complex foundation and micro-piling projects. With close proximity to Scotland, too, there is potential for SOCOTEC UK and Ireland’s offering here to increase, following LDG’s acquisition.

SOCOTEC CEO Hervé Montjotin said: “Acquiring Lloyds Datum Group aligns with the outline set in place by SOCOTEC Group, and brings further growth on the island of Ireland for our UK and Ireland operations, which now boasts a presence in both Belfast and Dublin.

“Our Infrastructure business is one of high strategic importance for SOCOTEC, with 37% of our global turnover stemming from our seven platforms in Europe and the US.

“We already provide air emissions and fire safety services in the Republic of Ireland, and are looking forward to the customer bases of LDG and SOCOTEC benefitting further from our shared knowledge base.”

Matthew Marriott, CEO of SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, said: “This acquisition of Lloyds Datum Group is the next step of our growth strategy and the expansion of our Infrastructure capabilities across the UK and Ireland.

“Following our second Scottish acquisition in two years, our first major acquisition in Ireland marks the next stage of expanding our geographical footprint, doubling our overall office space in Ireland, and demonstrating our commitment to continue investing in this important area.”

Nigel Dillon, Managing Director at Lloyds Datum Group, will continue in his position to lead LDG under the new SOCOTEC ownership, and added: “Partnering with SOCOTEC UK and Ireland gives LDG an incredible platform from which to expand and deliver an enhanced service offering to our clients.

“With our Belfast HQ and Dublin office in place, we are looking forward to becoming part of SOCOTEC’s presence on the island of Ireland, and building upon our existing legacy, while accessing wider resources and expertise.”