Mallusk-based Solarfix has secured a £1.5m funding package to help power its growth plans

The solar panel design and installation company has partnered with Whiterock to expand its offering.

The package is comprised of equity investment from Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund and debt finance from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland.

Following a management buy-out by sales director Michael O’Donnell, the investment supports the growth of the business to develop turnkey green energy solutions for homes and businesses.

L-R Jenna Maris, finance director and Chris Trotter, investment director, with Michael McDonnell, managing director, Solarfix. Photo submitted

To date Solarfix has installed over 2,000 systems across Northern Ireland, generating more than 16 million units of low-cost electricity and saving over 4,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

The team behind the company has over 20 years of experience in the solar industry, from fitting rural off grid systems to large scale commercial projects in high rise city centre buildings. Michael O’Donnell, managing director of Solarfix, said: “Building on our leading position in the domestic market, we are delighted to partner with Whiterock to invest further into delivering energy solutions for the commercial market across the UK and Ireland.

“Over the next 10 years our vision is to see Solarfix become a leader in sustainable energy solutions across the UK and Ireland. We have already experienced significant growth within our team, and we are actively recruiting to meet demand.

"With nearly 20mw of solar panels installed on sites ranging in size from 4kw to 1,000kw and including flagship projects such as Royal Portrush Golf Club, Solarfix systems now form an important part of NI’s energy infrastructure. We are seeing more commercial opportunities as businesses look to meet Co2 emissions targets and save on their energy costs.”

Whiterock has provided debt funding to over 150 SMEs based in Northern Ireland through The Growth Loan Fund I and II, The Growth Finance Fund and the Investment Fund for NI.

Chris Trotter, investment director at Whiterock, said: “With energy costs and sustainability being a key concern among customers and businesses we are delighted that our £1.5m investment will drive green energy adoption in the UK and Ireland.

“Solarfix has led the way in Northern Ireland with their customer-first approach and we look forward to supporting them as they continue an upward trajectory in sales and installs.”