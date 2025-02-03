Solasta Healthcare sets its sights higher with Consultant Ophthalmologist appointment

Ms Dimple Patel, Solasta Healthcare’s new Consultant Ophthalmologist, who has recently joined their expert cataract team, based in The Boulevard, Banbridge.

Solasta Healthcare, specialist cataract clinic based in The Boulevard, Banbridge, have recently welcomed a new member to their growing team, Ms Dimple Patel. Ms Patel joins Solasta as a Consultant Ophthalmologist, bringing over 15 years of experience in the industry. She has a specialist interest in cataract treatment and has performed over 4,000 cataract surgeries.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, Ms Patel worked in the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear hospital in Melbourne, after completing her training in Northern Ireland, where she developed a reputation for exceptional patient care and advanced expertise in eye health.

Adding to Solasta 120+ years of collective experience in cataract treatments, Ms Patel joins the expert team of surgeons from across Ireland, optometrists, administrators, clinic coordinators, nursing staff and patient care coordinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Solasta’s newest team member, Ms Patel said: “I am thrilled to join the highly skilled team at Solasta Healthcare. The clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional, personalised care aligns perfectly with my passion for helping patients achieve better vision through advanced cataract treatments. I look forward to supporting both patient care and the wider ophthalmic community across Ireland.”