solv achieves MCS Certification, strengthening commitment to renewable energy in Northern Ireland

By Ruth Henderson
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
solv Group is proud to announce that it has officially been certified under the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth within the renewable energy sector.

Following a successful final review, solv has also been accepted onto the OFTEC renewable registration scheme, making the business eligible for both MCS certification and the Competent Person Scheme (CPS). This achievement places solv among an elite group – at the time of writing, we are one of only three companies in Northern Ireland to hold this status.

The new certification means:

  • Self-certification capability – solv can now self-certify renewable installations in line with building regulations across participating regions.
  • Industry recognition – the business is officially recognised as a trusted, quality-driven renewable energy contractor.
  • Greater accessibility for customers – solv now appears in the MCS ‘Find a Contractor’ tool, making it easier for homeowners and businesses to connect with certified renewable experts.
  • Added customer assurance – MCS certificates will be issued for every qualifying renewable installation, providing assurance in quality, compliance, and peace of mind.

“This is more than just a badge for us – it’s a mark of trust, quality, and our commitment to delivering future-proof, energy-efficient solutions across Northern Ireland,” said James Rae, Mechanical Director at solv. “We’re proud to join the growing list of MCS-accredited companies helping to build a greener future.”

MCS certification enables customers to benefit from solutions that reduce carbon emissions and lower energy costs. From heat pumps to hybrid systems, solv’s MCS accreditation guarantees installations are carried out to the highest standards.

