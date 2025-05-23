Southern Regional College Hosts Third Early Years Conference Focused on Sustainability

The Early Years team at Southern Regional College hosted their third annual Early Years Conference on Tuesday 20th May 2025 at the Banbridge Campus. This year’s conference, titled ‘Sustain Reaction: Sustainability in Early Years’, brought together professionals, educators, and experts to explore the importance of sustainability within the early childhood education sector.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured an impressive line-up of guest speakers who shared their expertise on a range of topics relating to sustainability and its impact on early years education and childcare. Present at the event were a range of 14 information and activity stands, offering hands-on experiences in both indoors and outdoors play. Interactive workshops included the popular LEGO workshop and a creative Upcycling session led by ABC Council—proving that sustainability can be both educational and fun!

Tracy Still, founder of Still Therapy & Consultancy, opened the conference with a thought-provoking talk on sustaining the mental health and wellbeing in both children and childcare workers, sharing valuable insights on fostering resilience and promoting emotional wellbeing within early years settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This vital opening address was followed by Scott Howes, Strategic Lead on Climate Action at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, who delivered a compelling presentation on raising awareness of climate change in the Early Years sector. He emphasised the importance of taking small but meaningful steps towards sustainability and encouraged educators to adopt proactive approaches to instil environmental awareness in young children.

Attendees at the conference were challenged to re-design t-shirts into fashion garments

Also speaking was Jilly Dougan, Director at Yellow Door who spoke on food production and sustainability practices within the hospitality sector and Anne Rafferty from Bryson Play Resources who led an engaging play session on creating playhouses using common materials that would otherwise end up in landfill. This hands-on session allowed attendees to explore practical and creative ways to incorporate sustainability into everyday activities for young children.

Caroline Kerr, Specialist Lecturer in Early Years at Southern Regional College commented:

“The Early Years Team at Southern Regional College were delighted to host another successful and engaging Early Years Conference. The event provided a valuable platform for professionals to exchange ideas, explore practical strategies, and deepen their understanding of sustainability in early years education. Attendees left feeling inspired, equipped with new knowledge and tools to implement positive changes in their own settings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team remains firmly committed to supporting the ongoing development of early years practitioners and looks forward to building on this momentum with another impactful event next year.”

Attendees at the conference were challenged to re-design t-shirts into fashion garments

Lisa Browne, Curriculum Area Manager in Early Years at Southern Regional College added:

“As Curriculum Area Manager, I’m delighted we had the opportunity to host this year’s conference—focusing on sustainability in early years and offering our sector a space to connect, reflect, and grow."

"It’s a privilege to work in partnership with so many amazing childcare providers, schools, and early years settings. The presence of regional colleges and sector representatives shows the genuine commitment of Further Education Colleges to supporting practice across our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A heartfelt thank you to Caroline Kerr (Specialist Lecturer), Aileen Colgan (Lecturer), Carmel Murray (Head of Faculty), and the wider lecturer and assessor team—your dedication made this event a success."

At the event attendees were encouraged to use their creativity and imagination and create playhouses from art supplies and recyclable materials.

"As we said on the night, it’s about building communities rooted in care, connection, and planting seeds—of awareness, empathy, and action.”

Planning for the 2026 Early Years Conference on “All Together Now: Foundations of Belonging for Early Years”, focusing on inclusion has commenced and will be held on 19 May 2026.