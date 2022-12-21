SPAR Route Service Station in Ballymoney has reopened as a fresh food hall, creating an additional six jobs for the local area.

The old site was completely demolished before an eleven week rebuild of the new site, which has doubled in size, now standing at almost 6,000 sq. ft. with a 58-space car park, and a four-pump Maxol forecourt.

The service station also features a new 15-person seating area in-store.

Seen as a hub for the local community, SPAR Route Service Station has been continuing to engage with groups, businesses, charities and service providers in the area, especially as they reopen to the public and in the run up to Christmas.

Store Manager, Catherine Gilchrist, said: “Our community champion, Alison Henry has been busy connecting with our neighbours and making sure we are supporting the causes that matter to our community. We have donated plants and flowers to St. James’s Lodge, our local nursing home, which have brightened up residents’ rooms and their communal garden thanks to the care and advice given by green-fingered Alison.

“We have donated a hamper of long-life goods to Causeway and Mid Ulster’s Women’s Aid for families in crisis, and we have a designated point in-store where shoppers can also donate to this very important cause, especially at this time of year, which is difficult for so many. We have also donated toys and clothes to the local NI Hospice shop, where staff also spent an afternoon volunteering, helping the team to get ready for Christmas.

“It is important to keep our local area as free of litter as possible, so we recently organised a team litter pick at the Riverside Park duck pond to tidy it up for local walkers and of course, the wildlife there. Our support of Ballymoney Rugby Club continues with our sponsorship of the women’s team shorts and finally, Sandcastles Nursery School have brightened up the shop with their colouring-in and came along to our official opening to see their pictures proudly displayed!