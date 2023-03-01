Special awards ceremony celebrates the success of businesses in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The winners of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2023 have been announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony.

The event took place at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday February 24 in association with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and South Eastern Regional College.

Awards were presented to winners in 14 categories, demonstrating business excellence in areas such as customer service, tourism, innovation and eating out.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Council's Development Committee, said: "I am proud to have the opportunity to support and work with businesses in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

"These business awards are the ideal opportunity to acknowledge the business excellence and innovation being achieved by our local companies. Congratulations to everyone who entered the awards, our finalists and the winners."

Elaine Flynn, Head of Business & Commercial Contracts of SERC, which was an associate sponsor of the awards added: “South Eastern Regional College was delighted to support the LCCC Business Awards as Associate Sponsor and to help recognise and celebrate the entrepreneurs, businesses, and indeed people that make our community a vibrant place to live and work. We are delighted that so many incredible local businesses were shortlisted and we incredible winners were announced on the night.”

Among those honoured were Philip Morrow from leading food logistics company, PRM who was named Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year.

Another popular gong on the evening was the Rising Star Award, won by Oliver Anderson of Ollies Patisseries Moira. The judges said: “The commitment, dedication, ambition, focus and discipline that Ollie has could teach us all a lesson. He has a clear plan for his business, and we cannot wait to see how he progresses on his journey. For someone so young, to be as committed as he is in establishing his business, is so impressive.”

Other big winners on the night included The Ivanhoe Hotel which scooped both the Best Licensed Eating Establishment and the Best Family Business Awards.

Leckey, manufacturers of posturally supportive products were also double winners - taking home awards for Excellence in Customer Service and being the Best Company to Work For.

The black-tie ceremony, which was hosted by BBC Radio presenter Connor Phillips, also featured entertainment performances by O’Hara.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best New Business Award sponsored by Inspire Business Centre - Smooth Communications

Excellence in Customer Service Award sponsored by Ulster Tatler - Leckey

Best Tourism Business Award sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council - Down Royal Racecourse

Innovation Award sponsored by South Eastern Regional College - McCulla Ireland

Excellence in Manufacturing Award sponsored by Lisburn Chamber of Commerce - KME Steelworks

Best Social Enterprise Business Award sponsored by Social Enterprise NI - Stepping Stones NI

Best Licensed Eating Establishment Award sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council -The Ivanhoe Hotel Bar & Grill Bistro

Best Non-Licensed Eating Establishment Award sponsored by Pure Roast Coffee - Percival

Excellence in Contribution to the Community Award sponsored by Bank of Ireland - Greenview

Best Family Business Award sponsored by Lisburn Enterprise Organisation - The Ivanhoe Hotel

Best Company to Work For Award sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council - Leckey

Business Success Award sponsored by GMcG Chartered Accountants - Pure Roast Coffee

Rising Star Award sponsored by McCulla Ireland - Oliver Anderson, Ollies Patisseries Moira

Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year sponsored by Dalzell Property - Philip Morrow, PRM

1 . Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2023 Non-Licensed Eating Establishment Award sponsored by Pure Roast Coffee - Percival Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

2 . Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2023 Best Licensed Eating Establishment Award sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council -The Ivanhoe Hotel Bar & Grill Bistro Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

3 . Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2023 Best New Business Award sponsored by Inspire Business Centre - Smooth Communications Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

4 . Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2023 Business Success Award sponsored by GMcG Chartered Accountants - Pure Roast Coffee Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales