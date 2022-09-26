Specsavers Abbey Centre appoints new Director

After studying at Belfast Royal Academy, Darryl completed a degree in Business at Ulster University in Coleraine, before beginning his career with Specsavers in July 2012 amd started his Specsavers journey in the Abbey Centre store 10 years ago as an Optical Assistant. He then worked his way up to take on more responsibility, becoming a Supervisor in June 2016.

He quickly became a Store Manager less than a year later in April 2017.

During his time at Specsavers, Darryl has also completed the Dispensing Optician course through the ABDO College. This course enables staff to gain specialised knowledge, enhancing the services they can provide for customers, as well as allowing Darryl to advance his career.

Darryl Marshall, new Director at Specsavers Abbey Centre.

The store in Newtownabbey has always been community focused, fundraising for local charities and awarding local families for their work in the community.

The store also had a recent relocation within Abbey Centre, thanks to an impressive £620k investment. The relocation shows Specsavers’ dedication to the local community, benefiting customers with the latest equipment and an extensive list of services, meeting demand of local customers at the store.