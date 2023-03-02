Register
Specsavers Coleraine brings FREE health and wellbeing fair to town centre

Specsavers Coleraine is hosting their first ever Health and Wellbeing Fair at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, March 11.

By Una Culkin
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:46am

The Fair, which is free of charge, will see the local Specsavers team provide eye and hear care services, screening and advice alongside a selection of local wellbeing businesses.

Specsavers Coleraine has partnered with No.7 Beauty, Macmillan Cancer Support, Cristal Day Spa, Millburn Complementary Therapy, Age Concern, Alzheimer’s Society, Diabetes UK, Warke’s Movement Clinic and Cancer Focus, amongst others, for the fair.

Judith Ball, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Coleraine, said: “With the cost of living crisis and the day to day stresses we all experience, we were keen to bring a free and accessible day of health and wellbeing to the town and to ensure residents know they have this abundance of local care experts in the town.”

Vicky Hogg from Specsavers Coleraine is joined by Johnny Warke from Warkes Movement Clinic and Chloé Freeman-Wallace from No.7 Beauty to launch the Health and Wellbeing Fair at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, March 11
The Health and Wellbeing Fair takes place at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, March 11 from 12:30 – 3:30pm.

For more information, check ‘Judith Specs Coleraine’ on Facebook.

