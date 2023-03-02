The Fair, which is free of charge, will see the local Specsavers team provide eye and hear care services, screening and advice alongside a selection of local wellbeing businesses.

Judith Ball, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Coleraine, said: “With the cost of living crisis and the day to day stresses we all experience, we were keen to bring a free and accessible day of health and wellbeing to the town and to ensure residents know they have this abundance of local care experts in the town.”