Specsavers Coleraine will mark their 25th year in business with a silver anniversary celebration at their Diamond branch on Saturday, November 16.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which has been looking after the sight and hearing of the town and surrounding areas since 1999, is owned and run locally by optician Judith Ball and dispensing and contact lens optician Lynn Mackey, with hearing director Joanne Torrens leading the audiology side of the business.

On Saturday, November 16, the store will open its doors to all, offering cake and sweet treats, whilst fundraising for Causeway and Mid Ulster’s Women’s Aid refuge centre. The store will also be giving out 25% off vouchers for a limited time on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith and Lynn will also honour two of their long-serving team, who have also been with the business since the doors opened 25 years ago.

Judith Ball and Lynn Mackey of Specsavers Coleraine. CREDIT SPECSAVERS

Judith Ball said: “Sinead Kelly and Andrene Lennox have been with us since day one. Sinead is our store manager, while Andrene looks after our administration and they have truly dedicated themselves to our business over the years.

"We are so grateful to have them alongside our outstanding team of 40 eye and hearing experts, and are delighted to honour them during our 25th anniversary celebrations.”

Specsavers Coleraine is also reaching a milestone number of customers, with nearly 100,000 local people coming through the door over 25 years, trusting their eyesight with the local experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Macky commented: “It is a privilege for our business to have become a cornerstone of eye and hearing care in Coleraine and beyond, with so many thousands of people trusting us with their healthcare.

"We are committed to investing in our store facilities, our technology and testing equipment and our people, ensuring our customers only have the best care available to them. We look forward to celebrating with everyone this Saturday!”

Specsavers Coleraine 25 th anniversary celebrations will kick off from 9am.