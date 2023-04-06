Register
Specsavers launch glasses and contact lens recycling initiative

Specsavers Home Visits team in Magherafelt are giving customers the chance to recycle their glasses and contact lenses for free.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

The home visits team is linking up with recycling experts MYgroup to launch the recycling scheme up and down the country.

Specsavers Home Visits teams offer comprehensive free eye tests in the home and in care and nursing homes for people who qualify for an NHS-funded eye test and are unable to leave their house unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

Under the new scheme, customers will be able to hand in both metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contact lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles.

These items will be collected in recycling boxes and then shipped off to MYgroup recycling plant. The recyclable materials will be given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.

It can also be used in the building trade as a great alternative to plywood. Unlike some recycled items, the recycled board created by MYgroup has the potential to be recycled over and over again, so any items dropped off for recycling can be repurposed multiple times.

Alan Myers, Director for Specsavers Home Visits Ballymena, says: ‘At Specsavers we’re dedicated to doing our bit for the planet, which is why we’re thrilled to be offering customers the chance to recycle a range of eyewear products."

