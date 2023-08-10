Specsavers in Magherafelt is celebrating its 15th anniversary by running an exciting competition over the next few weeks.

The store is offering everyone the chance to win one of 15 pairs of single-vision designer glasses/sunglasses, via a simple competition form available in-store.

No purchase is necessary, and those who do not currently require a prescription are welcome to enter! The competition is open until the end of August, with winners drawn on Friday September 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since opening in summer 2008, the store, which is a locally owned and run family business, has grown from five employees to a team of 19, including directors, husband-and-wife duo Brian and Christina O’Kane.

The Magherafelt Specsavers team. Credit: Specsavers

Over the years the store has expanded its offering of services for the community, providing Audiology care and 3 eyecare clinics per day, opening late Tuesdays and Thursdays and Sunday opening. They have been offering the enhanced eye scan (OCT – Optical Coherence Tomography) since 2019 enabling the clinicians to refer and refine optical care as appropriate.

The highly qualified team includes five optometrists and an impressive 60 years of experience between the clinical staff. They have a wide range of skills and all of the clinical team are MECS (Minor Eye Conditions) accredited. This enables the store to provide PEARS (Primary Eyecare Acute Referral Scheme) appointments to customers, alleviating stress on GPs and hospitals by allowing patients with minor eye conditions to receive assessment and referral from their local Magherafelt store.

The store also supports colleagues in their individual career progression, encouraging them to take on further training, with many of the team progressing into senior roles enabling them to use their experience and expertise to provide the highest quality of care to the local area.

Christina O’Kane, Director at Specsavers Magherafelt said: “We have such a dedicated team in store, who really care for our customers, many of whom have been with us since we opened our doors. Our team are known and trusted throughout Magherafelt for providing local specialist care and are focussed on providing expert services to every customer.