The cost of fuel has rocketed in recent days as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues and further sanctions and threats are leveled by Russia and the West.

Last night (Tuesday) the Go station at Centra, on Lake Road, Craigavon ran out of diesel.

But there was plenty of fuel there today as owner Tom Greene had a new delivery this morning.

The Go filling station beside the South Lakes Leisure Centre on Lake Road, Craigavon had diesel at £1.55.8 while petrol was selling at £151.8.

During a spot check of a number of filling stations across the Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon areas, various prices were logged, some much cheaper than others.

The Texaco Filling Station beside Craigavon Hospital was selling diesel for £1.69.9 while petrol was priced at £1.58.9.

The BP Filling Station in Bridge Street Portadown, had diesel priced at £1.76.9 while regular unleaded was priced at £1.64.9.

At ASDA in Portadown, the price of diesel was £1.59.7 while petrol was priced at £1.52.7.

Tesco in Craigavon had diesel priced at £155.9 and petrol at £151.9.

At the BP filling station on the Portadown Road, Lurgan unleaded petrol was selling at £171.9 while ordinary diesel was priced at £179.9 and supreme diesel cost £188.9

The Texaco Filling Station at Moutrays in Lurgan was selling unleaded petrol at £161.9 and diesel at £171.9.

The cheapest diesel is £155.8 and unleaded £151.8 at Go in Craigavon.

The most expensive was £188.9 for supreme Diesel at BP in Lurgan while ordinary diesel was £179.9. The most expensive petrol was also at the BP in Lurgan at £171.9.

Tom Greene who runs the Centra Foodmarket and Go Service Station on Lake Road Craigavon said they ran out of diesel on Tuesday night at around 8pm.

“We were queue out the whole day and more or less over the past week because we tried to keep our prices reasonable. Between that and Sainsbury’s up the road at Rushmere closing and people panicking to get fuel, it’s gone nuts.

“We did run out last night. We had managed to secure another 4,000 litres of diesel at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon but that ran out. I rang my supplier and he had another load in the forecourt at 6am this morning (Wednesday).

Tom said: “I asked them last night if they forsee any shortage of fuel and they said no.”

He explained: “At the moment they just can’t monitor it quickly enough but they don’t forsee any issue with running out of fuel. They have a direct line into my guages, so they can tell where I at at any given time of the day.

“For example on Saturday, Tesco ran out of diesel in the morning, my supplier was aware of this and sent me an extra tanker at 3pm that day, which is not normally the case. They are very much on the ball

“I don’t forsee any shortages. Last night was a complete anomoly. They didn’t expect it.”

Tom explained that they work on a commission basis. We are not the fuel providers, we are the retailer. For us we try to stay competitive all the time. Again, we take very very little out of it. We try and keep it as well priced as we possibly can and what is allowed within the perameters of our deal. Most of the time we are usually cheaper than most based on the deal that we did. We don’t really take money out of our fuel. We really have it here as a service for the people.”

Asked for his advice for those who wish to stock up on fuel, Tom said: “It is hard to know. If you look at the south, the government has now taken a lead and going to help out by reducing VAT or whatever tax to reduce the price. Again will NI follow suit? We don’t know. I couldn’t advice on whether people should stock up or not. I don’t see any issue in supply. I do believe that unless the government stand in and make it more affordable for the customer, the price will go up. It is over £2 in England at the minute and it is only a matter of time before that is the same here as well.”

