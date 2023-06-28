hey were also joined by Loganair – which operates direct flights from Glasgow to the City of Derry Airport and, from 1 July, a summer service from Glasgow to Donegal Airport.
The Royal Highland Show is Scotland’s largest outdoor event, attracting more than 200,000 visitors – or potential holidaymakers for Northern Ireland – over four days, providing an excellent platform to showcase the superb holiday experience on offer here.
Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We were delighted that Loganair and five tourism companies from across the island of Ireland joined us at this year’s Royal Highland Show in Scotland.
"Our presence at the event provided us with an excellent platform to spread the word about ease of access from Scotland to the North-West, as well as the many great experiences that Scottish holidaymakers can enjoy in Northern Ireland.”