Five tourism companies from Ireland – including the Causeway Coastal Route – joined Tourism Ireland at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh recently.

hey were also joined by Loganair – which operates direct flights from Glasgow to the City of Derry Airport and, from 1 July, a summer service from Glasgow to Donegal Airport.

The Royal Highland Show is Scotland’s largest outdoor event, attracting more than 200,000 visitors – or potential holidaymakers for Northern Ireland – over four days, providing an excellent platform to showcase the superb holiday experience on offer here.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We were delighted that Loganair and five tourism companies from across the island of Ireland joined us at this year’s Royal Highland Show in Scotland.

Jason Powell, Causeway Coastal Route; Amy Riddell, Tourism Ireland; Susan Greer, Titanic Belfast; Edel Vaughan, Doolin Ferry; Donna McHugh, Loganair; and William West, Finn McCools Tours; on the Tourism Ireland stand at the Royal Highland Show. Credit – Tourism Ireland

"Our presence at the event provided us with an excellent platform to spread the word about ease of access from Scotland to the North-West, as well as the many great experiences that Scottish holidaymakers can enjoy in Northern Ireland.”