‘Spring into Social Enterprise’ event for Mid Ulster community and voluntary groups

Workspace and Mid Ulster District Council, as part of their flagship Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme are hosting a free event for community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises in The Burnavon, Cookstown at 9.30am on March 29.

The “Spring into Social Enterprise” event, which focuses on Sustainability and on sustaining your organisation in the longer term, boasts a number of high profile speakers including Sinead Norton, The Mums at Work Network, Colin Jess from Social Enterprise Northern Ireland, Una Johnston from TIDAL and John O Neill from The Venturei Network.

The event will also be compered by Paul Clark MBE, one of Northern Ireland’s leading journalists and TV Presenters.

In discussing the event, Michelle Clarke, Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme Advisor, said: “in the current economic climate, never has it been more important for social enterprises, charities and the wider community sector to plan forward, ensuring the sustainability of their organisations.

Pictured from left are Mid Ulster Council Chair Cllr Cora Corry encourages Mid Ulster Social Enterprises to sign up for the Spring into Social Enterprise event on Wednesday 29 March 2023, with Sinead Norton, Mums at Work Network, Enda Daly, Workspace Enterprises Ltd and Una Johnston, TIDAL.

"Achieving sustainability in the longer term will depend on a number of factors and through this event, we will provide tips to achieve sustainability while sharing the stories of hugely successful organisations such as TIDAL in Toome and The Mums at Work Network, a social enterprise which has recently been set up by Sinead Norton to support women in business and at work”.

Launching the event, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, commended the event’s theme, “never before have our social enterprises been faced with so many challenges, with sustainability being one of the key concerns facing enterprises, customers and service users alike.

"This event offers a unique opportunity for our Mid Ulster groups to hear from an excellent range of speakers on this critical issue, and get some insights into how they can adapt and empower their groups to manage current and future challenges.

"I would encourage all social enterprises and charities from across Mid Ulster to take advantage of this great opportunity and come along on 29th March”.

This event is FREE to attend and is open to all community and voluntary groups, social enterprises and charities in the Mid Ulster area.

Due to demand, it is recommended that you pre-book your place by following the Eventbrite link: https://springintosocialenterprise.eventbrite.co.uk

Further information, contact Michelle Clarke on 028 7962 8113 or by email [email protected]

