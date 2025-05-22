SRC apprentices build career success at SkillBuild NI regional qualifier

Students from Southern Regional College (SRC) took part in The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition 2025 competition at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), Downpatrick campus. The competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland. It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, and professionalism from the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Over 100 of the top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes across Northern Ireland, competed against each other, with SRC student apprentices building on previous strong competition performances with 20 students competing. Competition trade categories were Brickwork, Furniture & Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Fire Installation, Security Installation, Joinery, Plastering, Drylining, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

SRC students placing at the competition were:

Tiling 1st place - Alan Holubowicz from Tandragee

Plastering 2nd place - Thomas Maguire from Newry

Plastering 3rd place - Mathew McCready from Kilcoo, Newry

Plumbing 3rd place - Jake Elliot from Banbridge

Electrical Installation 3rd place - Leon Rountree from Portadown

Bricklaying 3rd place - Ruairi McAvoy from Annaclone

Runner-up in the plastering category was Thomas Maguire from Newry. Thomas is a Brickwork (Wet Trades) level 2 Apprentice at SRC’s Greenbank, Newry Campus.

Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive CITB NI, said:

“A huge congratulations to all the apprentices who took part in the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025. This competition is an opportunity for young people to meet with other like minded people, who are dedicated to being involved in the future direction of the industry. It is also an opportunity to encourage and continue to develop the work force of the future – this is crucial for industry growth and shaping the future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners CITB (GB) and SERC and look forward to the SkillBuild UK National Finals in November.”

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College added:

“Congratulations to all the apprentices who took part in the SkillBuild NI Regional qualifier. These competitions are a true test of determination, resilience, and skill, and the results are a credit to both the apprentices and our dedicated lecturers who continue to prepare students for success at regional and national levels. We now look forward with anticipation to the announcement of the UK national finalists in July. Well done to everyone who earned a place in this highly competitive regional event.”

Matthew McCready from Kilcoo who placed 3rd in the plastering category at SkillBuild’s NI regional qualifier. Matthew is a Brickwork (Wet Trades) level 2 Apprentice at SRC’s Greenbank, Newry Campus.

The SkillBuild NI Regional Competition serves as a qualifier for the national finals of SkillBuild UK, SkillPLUMB, and SkillELECTRIC, which will be held in November this year. Students who perform well in the regional heats may have the chance to represent Northern Ireland at the national level. However, they’ll have to wait until July to find out if they’ve made it through. Only the top eight highest-scoring competitors across all regional events will progress, with the final regional qualifiers wrapping up in July.

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB GB) and showcases some of the brightest talent in construction. Supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.