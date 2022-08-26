SSE Airtricity hike to hit gas and electricity customers

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SSE Airtricity said today (August 26) it was introducing an increase of 28.4% for gas customers, effective from Saturday, October 1.

This will impact around 188,000 domestic gas customers throughout the Greater Belfast and West gas networks, and about 4,600 commercial customers.

The news means that the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £351 per year. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £348 per year.

SSE Airtricity has also announced a 35.5% increase in its electricity prices, effective Saturday, October 1. This will see electricity bills for an average household increase to around £1,356 per year.

The energy hikes have left many people across Northern Ireland very concerned as to how they are to pay their rising bills.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.

“Already many of our households are at the brink. This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come.

“This is a global problem, the price of the gas we import is outside the control of local companies, but consumers require a lot more local support than has been offered to date.

“The £400 Energy Support Scheme promised to all households in NI by the Chancellor will be a help, but it will not be nearly enough as a typical gas consuming household will be paying out over £1,000 more for energy this winter than last.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and information. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if you can, put some extra money aside for energy costs this winter.”

He continued: “In the short term, the Consumer Council has been working in collaboration with Government departments, The Utility Regulator, energy suppliers, and third sector organisations, who have been working hard to try to put in place immediate support and advice to help those in energy crisis this winter and beyond.

“In the longer term, this situation shows the importance of the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy Action Plan, that aims to tackle affordability and move us away from our dependence on fossil fuels.”