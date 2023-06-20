Staff at Draperstown firm Heron Bros learn how to deliver lifesaving CPR

The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland have teamed up with Draperstown-based Heron Bros in an initiative which saw them become the first construction firm in Northern Ireland to deliver lifesaving CPR training to its employees.

Staff from the award-winning construction and property development firm – one of the largest in Northern Ireland – learned lifesaving CPR skills at the company’s headquarters in Draperstown using the RevivR training tool.

The free, interactive and easy-to-use CPR training tool was developed by the British Heart Foundation and teaches users how to preform CPR and use a defibrillator using just a smartphone and a cushion.

There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Northern Ireland each year and less than one in ten survive these. Every minute without cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent. Performing CPR can more than double chances of survival.

Staff from Heron Bros pictured at the recent CPR training session in Draperstown. Included, are Head of BHFNI Fearghal McKinney, standing, third from left, and Caroline Hughes, Heron Bros, kneeling on left. Pic: BHFNI.

Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHFNI), Fearghal McKinney, who attended the training, said: “We were thrilled to team up with Heron Bros. and share lifesaving CPR skills using our online interactive training tool, RevivR.

“Heron Bros. is the first construction company in Northern Ireland to take part in this training and join a host of other large firms who have already delivered CPR training to their employees in partnership with BHFNI.”