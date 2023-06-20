Staff at Draperstown firm Heron Bros learn how to deliver lifesaving CPR

Staff from the award-winning construction and property development firm – one of the largest in Northern Ireland – learned lifesaving CPR skills at the company’s headquarters in Draperstown using the RevivR training tool.
The free, interactive and easy-to-use CPR training tool was developed by the British Heart Foundation and teaches users how to preform CPR and use a defibrillator using just a smartphone and a cushion.
There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Northern Ireland each year and less than one in ten survive these. Every minute without cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent. Performing CPR can more than double chances of survival.
Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHFNI), Fearghal McKinney, who attended the training, said: “We were thrilled to team up with Heron Bros. and share lifesaving CPR skills using our online interactive training tool, RevivR.
“Heron Bros. is the first construction company in Northern Ireland to take part in this training and join a host of other large firms who have already delivered CPR training to their employees in partnership with BHFNI.”
Caroline Hughes, Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Manager at Heron Bros, added: “At Heron Bros, we are proud to champion Healthier Better Lives for everyone and remain steadfast in our commitment to the health and wellbeing of all our employees and their families."