Steel Mac Distribution Ltd set to invest £4m in Global Point Business Park

Steel Mac Distribution (SMD) Ltd, currently located at Titanic Quarter in Belfast, specialise in manufacturing rebar and coil for the construction industry. The firm are the only manufacturers of CARES approved cold rolled rebar in coil on the island of Ireland.

SMD intends to develop a new manufacturing facility extending to 3217m2 on lands north of Global Point Avenue. Some 40 construction jobs and 15 post construction jobs are to be created by this investment.

The proposed development at Global Point, which is owned by Invest NI, further enhances the portfolio of high-quality manufacturing investments planned for this site.

Global Point.

These strategic investments will sit alongside the multi-million pound, world-class manufacturing facility RLC Engineering, which was the first company to take up occupancy on Global Point.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alde Stephen Ross said: “Global Point is fast becoming a highly desirable and sought after location for manufacturing companies, both big and small.

“This latest investment by Steel Mac Distribution Ltd is a prime example of the type of business we are aiming to attract to this exceptional location, which is on course to become a cluster of manufacturing excellence.”

Chair of the council’s Planning Committee, Ald Fraser Agnew added: “This is another step on the path to transforming Global Point into an outstanding hub for manufacturing. The council is well on course to achieve its target of £1billion investment and creating 2,000 jobs by 2025.”

James McMahon, Manager of Steel Mac Distribution Ltd commented: “We are delighted that our proposed investment in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough has reached this major milestone, particularly following a smooth and efficient planning process.