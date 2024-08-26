Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries are still being taken for this year's Mid Ulster Business Awards - one of the most prestigious events in the local calendar.

The awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

Nominations will close on October 4 for this year's awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner (black tie event) in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday, November 14.

Enter via www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk

The prizewinners at the 2023 Mid-Ulster Business Awards which were held in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown. Also included are, compere, Adrian Logan, front left, and Julie McKeown, front centre, of main sponsors, Henry Brothers. Credit: Tony Hendro

The three judges are Julie McKeown, Group HR Director - Henry Brothers Ltd – once again the awards headline sponsor; Darragh Cullen, Managing Director & Co-owner - EDGE Innovate, and Catherine Martin, Partner - Cavanagh Kelly.

Other sponsors are: Mid Ulster District Council, McNicholl Caravans, Food Doc, P McVey Building Systems, Cavanagh Kelly & Edge Innovate.

These fabulous annual awards regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2024 are celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 13 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.mid ulster business awards.co.uk