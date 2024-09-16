Strabane residents urged to nominate their favourite local business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Favourite Local Business competition is a way for people to show their love and support for local. All types of businesses are eligible to win the competition.

The Strabane Gift Card is backing a national UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024 competition as part of a drive to encourage support for local businesses, with £1500 in Strabane Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels and attractions in Strabane are all eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024.

People can nominate their favourite local business in the competition at lovelocalwin.co.uk, free, giving the name of the local business they think deserves to win and a reason.

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business who has the most nominations and will win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Strabane Gift Card, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a £1000 Town & City Gift Card.

Led by Strabane BID, the Strabane Gift Card is an initiative to encourage local shopping in the town Over 70 businesses – including big brands and independents – are part of the initiative.

Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre Development Manager, said: “The Strabane Gift Card is all about loving local and supporting local and what better way to do that than by putting forward a business to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business?

“With so many brilliant shops, boutiques, florists, salons and cafés in Strabane, including many that accept our local gift card, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to businesses to nominate in this competition. Being nominated would be a huge boost for a local business, so please take 5 minutes and let us know which business you think deserves to win.”

Fintech Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept, is sponsoring the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £30m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “We’re pleased to launch the search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business in Strabane as we champion ‘shop local’ in the run up to Christmas. Shop local sentiment continues to build in the UK with 98% of people saying they’re keen to support local. Nominating a business is one way to show your support for local businesses, and we’ll be celebrating nominations as they come in.”

Enter the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition free at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk

The competition closes on the 31st October 2024.