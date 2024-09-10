Strike action over pay at Toome concrete plant enters fifth week
GMB union members first went on strike last month after they were offered a 2.5 per cent pay increase, which the union claimed represented a real terms pay cut with RPI inflation at 3.1 per cent.
AG, which is yet to comment on the escalation of the dispute, said last month it was "deeply saddened" at the action, adding that although only a small portion of its operations staff in Toome was involved (15 out of AG’s total 216 employees), the company nonetheless recognised and respected their voices and opinions.
The company stressed it remained hopeful for a swift and amicable resolution and are dedicated to upholding the values that have always guided AG.
AG recently announced pre-tax profits of £3.4m.
GMB senior organiser Alan Perry claimed AG management had failed to engage in “a meaningful manner with no resolution forthcoming”.
He said: “A&G fat cat bosses seem happy to swig champagne while their workers suffer.
“GMB met the company yesterday in good faith - a meeting facilitated by the Labour Relations Agency - only for them to bring nothing to the table that could end the dispute.
“Workers are furious - the company top brass get wined and dined at awards ceremonies last night - while people with more than 30 years service struggle to survive.
“Enough is enough; if the company is sincere in bringing this dispute to an end they need to get round the table or industrial action will continue indefinite.”