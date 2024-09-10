Concrete workers at the Acheson & Glover (AG) plant near Toome have entered into a fifth week of industrial action.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GMB union members first went on strike last month after they were offered a 2.5 per cent pay increase, which the union claimed represented a real terms pay cut with RPI inflation at 3.1 per cent.

AG, which is yet to comment on the escalation of the dispute, said last month it was "deeply saddened" at the action, adding that although only a small portion of its operations staff in Toome was involved (15 out of AG’s total 216 employees), the company nonetheless recognised and respected their voices and opinions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company stressed it remained hopeful for a swift and amicable resolution and are dedicated to upholding the values that have always guided AG.

AG plant at Toome where GMB union members have escalated their industrial action. Credit: Google

AG recently announced pre-tax profits of £3.4m.

GMB senior organiser Alan Perry claimed AG management had failed to engage in “a meaningful manner with no resolution forthcoming”.

He said: “A&G fat cat bosses seem happy to swig champagne while their workers suffer.

“GMB met the company yesterday in good faith - a meeting facilitated by the Labour Relations Agency - only for them to bring nothing to the table that could end the dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Workers are furious - the company top brass get wined and dined at awards ceremonies last night - while people with more than 30 years service struggle to survive.

“Enough is enough; if the company is sincere in bringing this dispute to an end they need to get round the table or industrial action will continue indefinite.”