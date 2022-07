The strike, which started last Monday, finished today after talks at the Labour Relations Agency.

Neil Moore, of Unite, the union, said: “Our members have voted to accept an offer of up to 15.25% on their basic pay.

“The ballot took place over the weekend following talks at the Labour Relations Agency on Friday. 73.9% of Unite members voted to accept.

On the picket line at Interface, Silverwood Industrial Area, Silverwood Rd, Lurgan, Craigavon.

“The strike will end at 07.30 today following a short rally at 7.15am to mark this important pay victory.”

