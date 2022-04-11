Striking workers stage picket outside the gates of Caterpillar’s plant in Larne

Workers mounted a picket outside the gates of the US manufacturing giant’s factory at 7am.

The union Unite has notified management of dates for a campaign of industrial action at Caterpillar in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today’s industrial action will be followed up the week after Easter with a further four-day stoppage on April 25. The strike action will then recommence on Tuesday, May 3 and the following week.

Workers on the picket line at Larne this morning (Monday).

The strike ballot occurs after Unite members overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from management. This proposal made insufficient improvements to pay and was tied to a threat of compulsory overtime, the union claimed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham expressed her total support for the workers as they prepared for an extensive campaign of strike action.

She said earlier: “Caterpillar must understand that these workers are resolute and have the full support of their union as they prepare to take determined action to win a fair wage deal.”

In a previous response to the union’s claims, a spokesperson for the manufacturing giant said: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement. The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”