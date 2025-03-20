Succeed was the mantra of local businesses at Meet the Buyer event

Key decision makers from leading retail and hospitality businesses took the opportunity to view and sample supplier products that included baked goods, beverages, deli delights and dairy products. These buyers used the event as an opportunity to source local suppliers and explore potential new business partnerships.

The retail sector was represented by buyers from Tesco, Musgrave Group, Iceland and Savage & Whitten. While the hospitality sector buyers were from Haslem Hotel, Square Bistro, Arthurs of Hillsborough, Larchfield Estate and La Mon.

Speaking at the event, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Regeneration and Growth Committee Vice-Chair said: “We wanted to deliver this event as part of our Go Succeed programme to give buyers and suppliers the unique chance to connect and build business relationships. Fifteen Lisburn and Castlereagh suppliers confidentially displayed their premium products to the buyers alongside three companies from neighbouring council areas.

“The suppliers present clearly demonstrated their desire to succeed and grow their supply chain with leading businesses within Northern Ireland. We wish every supplier who joined us at Larchfield Estate every success as they pursue the opportunities they secured today. Our Business Solutions team is committed to help local entrepreneurs and SMEs grow through the support of Go Succeed and other support programmes we have on offer.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was pleased to deliver thiscost effective and productive means of getting local businesses in front of senior buyers.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.

The suppliers at the event were:

Tori’s Cakes and Bakes

Cachi Foods

Suki Tea

R&R Distillery

Cheesecake My Day

Steeper Culture

Cocktail Keg Company

Moira Bakery

Draynes Farm

Johnson’s Coffee

Ispini

Moon Gelato

Little Popcorn Shop

Red Box Kitchen

Bolt Deli

Raw Fusion

1 . Contributed Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Regeneration & Growth Vice-Chair (middle) is pictured at the council’s Go Succeed Meet the Buyer event held at Larchfield Estate. He joined by retail buyers (l-r) Michael Crealey, Tesco; Rachel Spillane and Sarah McDonald from Iceland; Grace Evans, Musgrave Group; Alan Dorman, Savage & Whitten; Laura McMinn and David Osbourne, Tesco. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Buyers chatting to supplier Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Buyers chatting to supplier Photo: Submitted