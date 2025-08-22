The Causeway Coast and Glens towns of Coleraine and Ballymoney have walked away with a haul of prizes at the 2025 High Street Heroes awards – all voted for by the public.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail NI, in partnership with National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Gig Grafter, announced the winners at the Game of Thrones Studio, Banbridge, on August 21.

Unlike many awards, High Street Heroes is driven entirely by public votes, with thousands of local people having their say to recognise the businesses that make their high streets truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine was named “High Street of the Year” (sponsored by National Lottery operator Allwyn) while The Real Health Store from Coleraine’s Stone Row won the award for “Best Healthcare Retailer”, sponsored by Drayne’s Dairy Farm.

L-R Ivor Bolton, The Real Health Store, Coleraine; Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens; Simon Colquhoun, Moore’s of Coleraine; Emma Bolton, The Real Health Store, Coleraine and Geraldine Wills, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The Real Health Store in Coleraine won the “Best Healthcare Retailer” award and Coleraine was named “High Street of the Year.” CREDIT RETAIL NI

There was success for Ballymoney’s The Winsome Lady which won “Best Fashion Retailer”, sponsored by Titanic Quarter, for the second year running and for MS Mobiles of Ballymoney which won “Best Generalist Retailer” sponsored by O’Reilly’s Wholesale.

The Winsome Lady will be entered into the Hall of Fame in 2026, receiving their certificate at next year’s launch.

Other notable achievements were McLister’s, Ballycastle, who were awarded Bronze in the Best Generalist Retailer category, while The White House, Portrush picked up Bronze for Best Homeware Retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another great feat for the Borough, Ballymoney’s high street was entered into the Hall of Fame after winning the coveted title for two successive years in 2023 and 2024.

Pictured centre is Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, with Ballymoney winners MS Mobiles (Best Generalist Retailer) and The Winsome Lady (Best Fashion Retailer) and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Oliver McMullan (Right). Credit Press Eye

Couples, Coleraine (Best Fashion Retailer 2022 & 2023) and W & J Walker, Ballymoney (Best Homeware Retailer 2023 & 2024) were also entered into the Hall of Fame.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, said: “These awards are truly powered by the public, which makes them incredibly special. Our 2025 winners represent the heart and soul of Northern Ireland’s high streets, businesses that demonstrate exceptional customer service, community spirit and entrepreneurial pride.

"Independent retail is the lifeblood of our towns and villages. These businesses employ people locally, support supply chains, and give communities character. Congratulations to every winner. Your success tells the story of resilience, innovation and local leadership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive Officer at Allwyn, said: “Allwyn is proud to champion Northern Ireland’s High Street Heroes again this year. We understand the importance of high streets and their value at the heart of their communities.”

Angeline Murphy, Branding and Advertising Manager at SSE Airtricity, said: “We at SSE Airtricity would like to extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Retail NI High Street Heroes Awards. These awards are an important showcase of excellence across Northern Ireland, shining a spotlight on the success of local retailers who go above and beyond for their communities."

Ciaran Lynch, Director at Gig Grafter, said: “We’re passionate about helping small businesses thrive, and High Street Heroes is the perfect platform to showcase the dedication, creativity and resilience that define Northern Ireland’s independent retailers."