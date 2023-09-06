SuperValu in Portstewart has been announced as a finalist in the UK-wide 2023 Forecourt Trader Awards, recognising the brand’s excellence in modern convenience retailing.

SuperValu Portstewart reaches the finals at prominent Forecourt Trader Awards. Credit Brian Thompson

Musgrave NI owned SuperValu Portstewart, which underwent a £1.1 million refurbishment in August 2022, is a finalist in three categories – Best Community Engagement, Best Customer Service and Best Food-To-Go Outlet.

Commenting on the shortlists, Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan, said: “We are delighted that SuperValu Portstewart has been shortlisted in three categories at the Forecourt Trader Awards. We invested significantly in the store, modernising it with the local community in mind, ensuring they have access to the best products and offers on their doorstep.

