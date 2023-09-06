SuperValu Portstewart reaches the finals at prominent Forecourt Trader Awards
Musgrave NI owned SuperValu Portstewart, which underwent a £1.1 million refurbishment in August 2022, is a finalist in three categories – Best Community Engagement, Best Customer Service and Best Food-To-Go Outlet.
Commenting on the shortlists, Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan, said: “We are delighted that SuperValu Portstewart has been shortlisted in three categories at the Forecourt Trader Awards. We invested significantly in the store, modernising it with the local community in mind, ensuring they have access to the best products and offers on their doorstep.
“To be up against the best in the UK and make it to the finals is testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to meeting the needs of the modern customer and ensuring they have the best shopping experience possible. We look forward to the awards ceremony in October.”