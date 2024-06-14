SuperValu Portstewart wins European retail award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SuperValu Portstewart has won the coveted NACS European Convenience Retailer of the Year Award at the recent NACS Convenience Summit which was held in Barcelona. The NACS awards recognize outstanding achievements in European retail communities, providing one of the greatest benchmarks of global convenience retailing excellence.

SuperValu Portstewart has won the coveted NACS European Convenience Retailer of the Year Award at the recent NACS Convenience Summit which was held in Barcelona.

The NACS awards recognize outstanding achievements in European retail communities, providing one of the greatest benchmarks of global convenience retailing excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SuperValu Portstewart, owned by Musgrave Northern Ireland, underwent a significant £1.1m revamp in 2022 bringing new and exciting additions in store including an expanded food-to-go offering with a new hot and cold deli counter, a rotisserie chicken range, and an enhanced in-store bakery. The store also boasts a new look off-licence with an improved premium range of beers, wines, and spirits plus a dedicated zero zone.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI

Speaking today, Caroline Rowan Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave in Northern Ireland said: “We are absolutely delighted with this award win which is fantastic recognition for the work of not just our store team in Portstewart but from teams across the business who were part of the revamp project in 2022.

"The store continues to go from strength to strength and we are looking forward to hopefully the sun returning and a busy summer on the North Coast.”

Part of Musgrave NI’s company-owned portfolio, the store is powered using green electricity and features new digital screens, energy efficient LED lighting, a top-grade energy efficient refrigeration system and electronic shelf edge labels as Musgrave works to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040.