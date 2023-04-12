A new programme was recently launched, aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs from across Mid and East Antrim.

The Enterprising Women initiative, which seeks to support new and established female entrepreneurs across the borough, is being led by Carrickfergus Enterprise in partnership with Ballymena Business Centre.

The launch event, staged on March 30, saw delegates network and provide feedback on the 22/23 programme.

Established in 2018 and funded by Mid and East Antrim Council, the scheme provides networking opportunities and workshops for local women who have started a business or intend to.

Ursula O’Loughlin (Head of Economic Development at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council), Kelli McRoberts (Manager at Carrickfergus Enterprise), Lucinda Graham (Owner of Galgorm Melts) and Melanie Christie Boyle (Chief Executive at Ballymena Business Centre).

In the last 12 months, the initiative’s membership has grown to include 142 entrepreneurs, 30 per cent of whom are running newly established businesses.

The scheme has seen multiple workshops take place over the last year, including a joint conference in Co Donegal and an event to mark International Women’s Day at Ulster University.

Designed by its members, Enterprising Women’s themed events explore issues that often affect women in the workplace, such as childcare, the menopause and imposter syndrome.

Enterprising Women member, Lucinda Graham, Owner at Galgorm Melts, said: “Enterprising Women has been an invaluable resource for me and I would like to thank Carrickfergus Enterprise, Mid and East Antrim Council and Ballymena Business Centre for providing such a vital support system for female entrepreneurs.

“The scheme has provided me with much needed advice on topics like financial and social media management, along with the opportunity to network with other business owners from a range of backgrounds and at various stages of their journeys.”

The initiative provides a holistic support network to equip female entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence to navigate obstacles and achieve success.

Ursula O’Loughlin, Head of Economic Development at Mid and East Antrim Council explained: “Enterprising Women has evolved over the years from a small, local network, to become a vital support system for female entrepreneurs across Mid and East Antrim and we look forward to welcoming many more members over the coming years.”

Carrickfergus Enterprise was established in 1981 to address mass job losses in the area, following the closure of key manufacturing companies.

As one of the oldest Local Enterprise Agencies in Northern Ireland, it has been responsible for a range of employability and business successes, both in Carrickfergus and across Northern Ireland.

Melanie Christie Boyle MBE, Chief Executive, Ballymena Business Centre, added: “We’ve seen great benefits from delivering the Enterprising Women programme.

“At Ballymena Business Centre, we are committed to promoting innovation, enterprise and entrepreneurship in the Ballymena area and it is a pleasure to see so many local female entrepreneurs empowered by the Enterprising Women initiative.”

Since its inception, Carrickfergus Enterprise has played a pivotal role within the local business community.

Kelli McRoberts, Manager at Carrickfergus Enterprise, stated: “We were delighted to welcome members to our Enterprising Women Spring Lunch. We’d like to thank Mid and East Antrim Council for supporting the scheme, along with our delivery partner, Ballymena Business Centre.

“At Carrickfergus Enterprise, we’ve been providing support to the business community, as well as budding entrepreneurs, for over 40 years and since its inception in 2018, Enterprising Women has proven to be an invaluable resource for female business leaders in the Mid and East Antrim area.

