Loading...

Support for rural businesses in Newtownabbey

Twenty small rural businesses from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are set to share in a £60k funding package delivered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, aimed at helping them recover from the pandemic, grow and remain sustainable.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:07 pm

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ (TRPSI) programme and provides small capital grants to micro businesses in rural areas.

The grants provide capital assistance of 50 per cent, up to the value of £4,999, for the purchase of capital equipment to aid with sustainability, recovery and development.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Examples include computer equipment or software, E-commerce websites, new equipment or machinery and Covid-19 business recovery equipment such as protective screens and hand sanitizer units.

Businesses have received financial support.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “These small businesses play a crucial role in sustaining rural communities and so it is vital that they remain sustainable during this difficult time.

Read More

Read More
Search is on to find the best kept gardens in Newtownabbey

“The council is proud to offer support to these organisations as they recover from the effects of the pandemic and continue to grow and develop.”

AntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council