Support for rural businesses in Newtownabbey

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ (TRPSI) programme and provides small capital grants to micro businesses in rural areas.

The grants provide capital assistance of 50 per cent, up to the value of £4,999, for the purchase of capital equipment to aid with sustainability, recovery and development.

Examples include computer equipment or software, E-commerce websites, new equipment or machinery and Covid-19 business recovery equipment such as protective screens and hand sanitizer units.

Businesses have received financial support.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “These small businesses play a crucial role in sustaining rural communities and so it is vital that they remain sustainable during this difficult time.