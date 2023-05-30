Register
Survitec workers at Dunmurry to commence all out strike

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:57 BST

Unite the union has confirmed that its members at Survitec in Dunmurry will commence all-out strike action from Thursday June 1.

The workforce are seeking an inflation-proof pay increase after they rejected as inadequate a 6% pay offer.

The strike is expected to shut down production at the site which manufactures emergency sea lifeboats and supplies.

Workers at Survitec in Dunmurry prepare for strike action. Pic by GoogleWorkers at Survitec in Dunmurry prepare for strike action. Pic by Google
Workers at Survitec in Dunmurry prepare for strike action. Pic by Google

Demand for the survival technology produced by Survitec has surged post-Covid leaving the company operating at or close to full capacity.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham offered support to the workers ahead of the strike, saying: ﻿“The workforce at Survitec are highly skilled and deserve an inflation-proof pay increase.

“Survitec are enjoying a surge in demand for what they produce. They need to recognise the contribution made to that success by their employees.”

Regional Officer for the workers is Neil Moore, who said: “This strike will shut down production on this site. Management need to respond to the pay demand of their own workforce.

“The workers voted unanimously for strike action. This shows their determination to win a pay increase and keep wages at pace in midst of cost of living crisis.”

Unite is the leading union in the UK and Ireland, dedicated to defending and improving members' jobs, pay and conditions.

Survitec is the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of liferafts, Marine Evacuation Systems (MES) and offshore rental PPE. It is also the leading supplier of fire solutions to the maritime industry and hold a market-leading position for Pilot Flight Equipment in the aerospace & defence market.

