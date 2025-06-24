Suzanne Hill recognised as a National Thought Leader in AI

Recognising Leadership, Innovation & Expertise in AI for SMEs Belfast entrepreneur, Suzanne Hill has been named a Business All-Star Thought Leader in AI 2025 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

With over 22 years of experience in strategy, sales & marketing, and business improvement, Suzanne has worked with more than 1,000 SMEs across the globe. In the evolving field of AI, she has delivered training to over 300 companies, helping them take confident first steps toward integrating AI into their businesses.

Her commitment to demystifying AI, fostering innovation and providing real-world solutions has made a lasting impact on the SME and AI communities in Ireland and beyond.

This prestigious accreditation acknowledges Suzanne’s dedication to making AI accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises through practical training and expert guidance.

Reacting to the news of her company’s achievement, Founder, Suzanne Hill said: “I am deeply honoured to be named Business All-Star Thought Leader in AI 2025. At AI For SMEs, we are passionate about making AI practical, accessible, and results-driven for small businesses. This recognition is a testament to the impact of our work and the trust our clients place in us. I look forward to continuing to support SMEs in their AI journey.”

Announcing the news of AI for SMEs’s achievement, Deputy Chair of AIBF’s Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said: “Suzanne Hill’s expertise and commitment to AI education for SMEs have been truly transformative. Her ability to bridge the gap between technology and business makes her a standout leader in the AI space. We are delighted to recognise her as a Business All-Star Thought Leader in AI.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, Kapil Khanna, said: “Suzanne Hill’s expertise in AI and her ability to make it accessible for SMEs is truly commendable. Her contributions have been instrumental in driving AI adoption among small businesses, and we congratulate her on this well-earned recognition.

"We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

Suzanne Hill, Founder of AI for SMEs pictured with Kieran Ring (Vice-Chair AIBF Adjudication Board) & Dr. Briga Hynes (Chairperson AIBF Adjudication Board) as AI for SMEs were honoured as the Business All-Star Thought Leader in AI 2025 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

About The All-Ireland Business Foundation

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class Irish businesses.

As the accreditation body for the Business All-Star mark, the AIBF recognises Best-In-Class Irish businesses. Companies that merit recognition based on an independent audit of their performance, reputation, and customer-centricity.

Business All-Star Accreditation Is The Nation’s Symbol Of Trust. Currently, there are over 750 companies that are accredited by AIBF. Since 2014, over 5000 companies have participated in our programs.

The AIBF also hosts the annual All-Ireland Summit and monthly gatherings to promote peer learning and collaboration among its accredited companies.