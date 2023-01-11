North Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann has called for the Secretary of State “to implement an urgent rescue plan” the company which operates the Rathlin Island ferry ceased trading with immediate effect.

Today (Wednesday) the Department for Infrastructure said: “Following several weeks of engagement between the Department and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company, the Department received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect.

"The Department recognises the importance of the ferry service for the local community and has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently, and which include seeking to protect the interests of the staff as far as possible.

"It is our plan to provide a further update on these arrangements as soon as possible.”

It is has been announced that the Rathlin Island Ferry Company has ceased trading with immediate effect leaving Islanders stranded on the island. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mr Swann said: “This is terrible news, not just for the residents of Rathlin Island, but also for the general tourist industry in the North Antrim constituency as the island has consistently been a popular destination for visitors over the years.

“It is, therefore, essential that in the absence of a power-sharing Executive at Stormont, that the Westminster Government equally immediately implements an urgent rescue plan to ensure that travel to and from Rathlin is restored as soon as possible.

“This is not a measure which can be delayed until the summer holidays. Island residents rely heavily on a ferry service to maintain their links with the North Antrim constituency mainland.

“In this respect, the restoration of a ferry service must become a priority for Westminster,” said Assembly Member Swann.

Meanwhile the RSPB which operates from Rathlin issued a statement. The Director of RSPB NI Joanne Sherwood said: “Our main concern today is for the staff at Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd who are now facing uncertainty and losing their jobs. It’s a very worrying time for the Rathlin community and we support all efforts to resolve this difficult situation.

"The ferry service is vital for the island community and for all who live and work on the island or rely on it to commute to Ballycastle and beyond. A solution must be found quickly to restore the transport link between Ballycastle and Rathlin.”

SDLP Group Leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Margaret Anne McKillop has said the Department for Infrastructure must find a replacement operator for the Rathlin Island Ferry.

Councillor McKillop said: “The Rathlin Island Ferry is a vital lifeline for people living on both the island itself and those who visit on a regular basis. People rely on this service for everything from getting to work to important appointments and without the ferry their lives will be thrown into disarray.

“The absence of this service would be catastrophic for the island which attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and unique experience on Rathlin.