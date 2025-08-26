SWSC delivers innovative vehicle identification solution

SWSC (Smurfit Westrock Security Concepts), the internationally recognised high security printing and identity management solutions provider, has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Transport in Ireland to supply a vehicle identification system for Irish motorists, using security features including a hologram strip, bespoke green colour and unique numbering format.

Under the term of the deal SWSC will supply highly secure motor vehicle Trade Plates to meet the growing global requirement for registration plates to facilitate greater functionality by integrating with modern traffic monitoring systems. The trade plates can only be issued to the motor trade by Motor Tax Offices in order to allow the trade to use their stock-in-trade vehicles on the public road temporarily for trade purposes, without the vehicle being taxed or registered.

A spokesperson at The Department of Transport, commented: “An effective vehicle identification system requires reliable registration and verification, underwritten by corresponding security elements. Vehicle Registration Plates form an integral part of motor vehicle administration and support road safety, traffic law compliance, and toll and revenue collection. SWSC’s systems will ensure that verification can be performed in an accessible and reliable manner, taking advantage of the technologies that are available to motorists and enforcement authorities.”

Peter Thomas, Managing Director at SWSC commented: “SWSC has been a trusted provider of vehicle certification to governments for many decades and this new contract supports our ongoing strategy of developing robust security devices that protect both motorists and governments. The supply of secure registration plates compliments our portfolio of vehicle identification and security solutions which already includes, Vehicle Registration Certificates, Motor Tax Credentials, Road Worthiness Certificates and Motor Insurance Certificates. We look forward to working closely with our partners Uniplate and Tönnjes, to deliver an innovative and highly-secure solution for the Department of Transport.”

This announcement follows the ongoing development by SWSC of new and secure methods to protect and secure motorists and vehicles. Their diverse vehicle registration systems can be deployed to work with traditional policing system, automated detection systems (such as ANPR) and can incorporate RFID technology in the form of embedded chips in the registration devices that can be applied to windscreens, registration plates or directly onto key parts of the motor vehicles.