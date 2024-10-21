Sysco and ABP lead the way on regenerative farming for the hospitality sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sysco, Ireland’s largest foodservice specialist, has joined forces with its partner of 30 years, ABP, Ireland’s leading beef processor, to launch an ambitious five-year collaborative sustainable farming project which will pioneer regenerative farming methods.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Regen initiative, which aims to share the learnings to benefit the wider farming industry, will follow Tipperary farmer Aoibhín Coady’s journey as she trials a wide range of sustainable agricultural practices. The first of its kind in the country, the initiative will not only help to combat the effects of climate change, but it will highlight the processes and benefits to farmers, while continuing to produce high-quality beef that is synonymous with Sysco Ireland and ABP.

Throughout the project, results will be scientifically measured and verified by a panel of independent experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the project, Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sysco Ireland, said: “We are proud to partner with ABP and Aoibhín and to be the first foodservice specialist involved in a research project of this significance. The ultimate aim of Regen is to support the development of farming processes that work in harmony with nature while providing the healthy and high-quality food our customers demand.

Pictured at the launch of the Regen Project is (l-r): Kevin Cahill, Managing Director, ABP Ireland & Poland, Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sysco Ireland, Marian Cahill, Merchandising Director, Sysco Ireland and Tipperary farmer Aoibhín Coady. The Regen project is an ambitious, five-year, collaborative, sustainable farming project which will pioneer regenerative farming methods for the hospitality sector. The learnings will be shared to benefit the wider farming industry.

“At Sysco we are steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and promoting sustainability across every part of the food industry. This pioneering project plays an important part in achieving this ambition,” he continued.

Kevin Cahill, Managing Director, ABP Ireland & Poland, said: “ABP is committed to exploring and implementing farming practices that not only support farmers and sustainable agriculture, but also enhance biodiversity, improve soil health, and help mitigate the effects of climate change. This project with Sysco Ireland and Aoibhín Coady is an exciting opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating the positive role that beef farming can play in high-quality food production while preserving our natural resources for future generations.”

Throughout the duration of the project, Aoibhín will learn from industry experts as she applies regenerative farming practices and works to improve soil and water quality, biodiversity, animal health and crop diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the project as an opportunity not just for her but for the wider industry, Aoibhín Coady, said:

“The new processes that we are incorporating into our farming will not only safeguard the future of my family’s farm but also will be shared throughout the farming community with the aim of educating others on the benefits of regenerative practices and inspiring more farmers to adopt them.”

Together, Sysco Ireland and ABP secured three major awards in the Foodservice category at the recent Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, highlighting the exceptional quality of their beef products.