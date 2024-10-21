Sysco and ABP lead the way on regenerative farming for the hospitality sector
The Regen initiative, which aims to share the learnings to benefit the wider farming industry, will follow Tipperary farmer Aoibhín Coady’s journey as she trials a wide range of sustainable agricultural practices. The first of its kind in the country, the initiative will not only help to combat the effects of climate change, but it will highlight the processes and benefits to farmers, while continuing to produce high-quality beef that is synonymous with Sysco Ireland and ABP.
Throughout the project, results will be scientifically measured and verified by a panel of independent experts.
Speaking on the project, Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sysco Ireland, said: “We are proud to partner with ABP and Aoibhín and to be the first foodservice specialist involved in a research project of this significance. The ultimate aim of Regen is to support the development of farming processes that work in harmony with nature while providing the healthy and high-quality food our customers demand.
“At Sysco we are steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and promoting sustainability across every part of the food industry. This pioneering project plays an important part in achieving this ambition,” he continued.
Kevin Cahill, Managing Director, ABP Ireland & Poland, said: “ABP is committed to exploring and implementing farming practices that not only support farmers and sustainable agriculture, but also enhance biodiversity, improve soil health, and help mitigate the effects of climate change. This project with Sysco Ireland and Aoibhín Coady is an exciting opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating the positive role that beef farming can play in high-quality food production while preserving our natural resources for future generations.”
Throughout the duration of the project, Aoibhín will learn from industry experts as she applies regenerative farming practices and works to improve soil and water quality, biodiversity, animal health and crop diversity.
Describing the project as an opportunity not just for her but for the wider industry, Aoibhín Coady, said:
“The new processes that we are incorporating into our farming will not only safeguard the future of my family’s farm but also will be shared throughout the farming community with the aim of educating others on the benefits of regenerative practices and inspiring more farmers to adopt them.”
Together, Sysco Ireland and ABP secured three major awards in the Foodservice category at the recent Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, highlighting the exceptional quality of their beef products.