Sysco creates 50 new jobs ahead of new facility opening

Sysco, Ireland’s foodservice specialist, has announced the creation of 50 new jobs as it prepares to open Sysco Belfast, its new £23m purpose-built facility later this year.

Speaking on the job creation and investment, Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland said: “While food is at the heart of what we do at Sysco, our business and the hospitality industry, are powered by people. As Sysco Belfast comes on stream, and our team of foodservice experts grows, we look forward to further enhancing our delivery service and product range proposition for our customers. We are fully committed to our food future and to creating a positive change in our organisation, the environment and the communities we serve. This investment and job creation reinforces our long-standing commitment to expanding our operations in Northern Ireland and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the Sysco Belfast team.”