Thee hospitality group, which owns the Leighinmohr House in Ballymena, recently completed a major refurbishment programme on the site, near the Giant’s Causeway.

One of the first major decisions was a rebranding of the business to Gray’s at Bushmills, which owner Adrian Fullan says is in tribute to his late grandmother, Ellen Gray, who treasured the North Coast.

Gray’s at Bushmills offers 17 individually-styled rooms – including double, triple and family rooms – each "boasting their own unique personality to relax and unwind”.

The business currently employs almost 40 people, which will continue to grow as it expands its hospitality offering.

Ulster Bank senior relationship manager Davina Kerr said: “We’re very pleased to help Adrian acquire this long-established business. Tourism is vitally important to the local economy in Northern Ireland and Adrian’s vision, along with his proven expertise in the hospitality industry, will no doubt make a significant contribution to the tourism offering in the area for domestic and international visitors alike.”

Adrian added: “I am delighted to begin this new venture with the support of Davina and the team at Ulster Bank. The bank recognised the value of what we’re proposing for the business and how our plans can be real economic drivers for the area. This is a significant new chapter for Black Rock Hotels as we expand our footprint and we’re looking forward to unlocking the full potential of the newly rebranded Gray’s at Bushmills.”

