Talented hair stylist Rebecca's 'Best Colourist' award

​TALENTED hairdresser and proprietress of Scarva hair salon 'My Hair Day', Rebecca McBurney is still on a high after winning the 'Best Hair Colourist in Co. Down' title at the NI Hair & Beauty Awards last Saturday!

​This is quite a coup for dedicated Rebecca, and lovely recognition, two years on from opening her very own hair salon in Main Street.

The young woman, who is the doting mum of a 16-month-old baby boy called Asher, attended the awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel with her boyfriend, Jamie McElherron.

Being shortlisted for the award was pretty daunting in itself, as Rebecca recalled : “I had to do a live practical day back in April in Antrim, and it was judged on the colour I had done.

“The theme was 'a colour trend for 2023'. My model was my friend Alex Gracey. 'Expensive brunette' was the vibe I was going for! It paid off in the end!

“When they announced me as the winner in my category on awards night, I was very shocked, and absolutely delighted as well. It's actually my very very first award!

“Jamie was very excited and so happy for me. My customers are very pleased too and people have been so kind, bringing me cards and flowers, and even prosecco wine.

“I previously had my own hair salon in Portadown, called 'Hair Culture', for just over three years.

“Post-Covid I moved to Scarva – being from Gilford, that was handy – as one of my customers had told me about a place being renovated in the village,and I love it here.

“I had the best night at the awards ceremony, it was very well put together. It's nice to be recognised for your work.”

Also giving Rebecca a big pat on the back is her friend Hayley Mulligan, who contacted us to let us know about the Scarva hair stylist's amazing achievement.

She told us: “This is a big achievement for her. She works extremely hard, always striving to learn and improve in her career, and I thought this deserved some recognition.”