Tandragee and Scarva champions crowned at ‘Rural Oscars’ ceremony

​Countryside Alliance Awards honour Garden Fresh & Lily’s Flowers in Tandragee.

THE Countryside Alliance held its 2025 ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony in Titanic Belfast last Tuesday, and two local businesses were crowned champions!

Scarva’s Sinton’s at the Bridge and Garden Fresh & Lily’s Flowers in Tandragee were among the Northern Ireland winners.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote.

The awards were presented by Gary McCartney, director of the Countryside Alliance Ireland, and the event was attended by a number of MLAs.

The winner of each category will go on to represent Northern Ireland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland and England.

Sinton’s at the Bridge was crowned champion in the ‘Local Food & Drink’ category.

The award organisers stated: “Transforming a historic family property with roots dating back to 1919, Julianne and Graeme Morton have created a dining destination that beautifully bridges past and present.

“Their perseverance through a five-year planning permission process reflects a deep commitment to realising their vision.

“With local and seasonal cuisine presented with contemporary flair, served by a loyal team in a setting rich with local history, Sinton's success celebrates not only exceptional hospitality but also the preservation of a cherished community landmark.”

In the ‘Rural Enterprise’ category, there was another local champion - Garden Fresh & Lily's Flowers.

“This family-owned establishment has become the heart of County Armagh's food landscape, connecting local producers with appreciative customers.

“Through its meticulous sourcing of seasonal fruits, vegetables, flowers, and artisanal products, Garden Fresh exemplifies rural enterprise at its finest.

“ts exceptional offerings, from farm-fresh berries to handcrafted flower arrangements, demonstrate an unwavering dedication to freshness, quality and personal service.

“Garden Fresh stands as a model of sustainable local business, nurturing both the land and the community it serves with pride and distinction.”

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’.

These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.