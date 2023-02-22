The Causeway Coast was promoted to more than 50 top tour operators and travel agents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland at a trade workshop last week in Copenhagen.

Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop was hosted in conjunction with VisitBritain.

A total of 22 tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – including the National Trust Giant’s Causeway – took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their offering, or to include Northern Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2023 and beyond.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Nordic travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around the island of Ireland.

Tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland participating in Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop in Copenhagen, with Niall Gibbons (front, centre), Emer Mac Diarmada (front, second left), Maarit Kärkäinnen (front, left), Karen van der Horst (front, right) and Peter Maag (back, left), all Tourism Ireland and Susan Smith, National Trust – Giant's Causeway (middle row, third right).