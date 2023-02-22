Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop was hosted in conjunction with VisitBritain.
A total of 22 tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – including the National Trust Giant’s Causeway – took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their offering, or to include Northern Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2023 and beyond.
The event provided a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Nordic travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around the island of Ireland.
In 2019, the island of Ireland welcomed 256,000 visitors from the Nordic countries, who spent £102 million during their time here.