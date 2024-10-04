Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A food producers’ group has stated that it will continue to maintain the Causeway area’s reputation as a renowned culinary destination, despite losing out on Council funding.

That was the message from Taste Causeway which held its Annual General Meeting in Bushmills Distillery recently.

Artisan producers, chefs, hoteliers, experience, accommodation providers and business owners gathered to mark another successful year for Taste Causeway members.

The range of new products now available from local producers has grown significantly in the past number of years – many of which are a result of the collaborations between Taste Causeway members, including Dunluce Distillery’s Coffee Liqueur, with Causeway Coffee; Dundarave Estate’s Bushmills Whiskey Fudge, Causeway Coffee’s exclusive blend, and The Chocolate Manor’s new Whiskey Truffle range – all now on sale in Bushmills Distillery; and Paula McIntyre’s Gin & Rum produced with Basalt Distillery. Further collaborative products are due to be launched in the coming months.

In addition, the breadth of food and drink experiences now on offer for guests to the region has bloomed thanks to collaborative projects between members – The Golden Rickshaw worked with Ursa Minor Bakery in Ballycastle on a culinary dining experience; A Taste of Castlerock showcased the finest local produce in Mussenden Temple; North Coast Cocktails developed the Irish Coffee Masterclass featuring members’ produce; Crindle Bespoke have incorporated local delights as part of their food offering alongside their equestrian experiences; and Chestnutt’s Farm collaborate with Infuse Tea – the perfect pairing.

“As someone who runs their business solo, it is so wonderful to know that I belong to something bigger than myself, and that there is support when I need it from those who know what it’s like to run a food business," said Bonnie Cooper of The Golden Rickshaw.

“It’s all down to Taste Causeway that I was able to diversify my business from the Lamb Van to offering Shepherdess Suppers,” said Wendy Dempster of the Lamb Van in Armoy.

"I thought we would only ever sell our lamb at markets but we now offer experiences, as well as our retail and food service products.”

Chair of Taste Causeway, Geri Martin, shared a number of the network’s successes of 2023 -2024, including how members had been represented at tourism trade events in Canada, the US, Italy, Scotland and London, and the Giant Taste event hosted at the Roe Valley Cultural Centre in March.

She also acknowledged the disappointment felt by members following Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s decision not to fund any future collaborative projects. However, representatives of the Taste Causeway Board, all of whom volunteer alongside running their own businesses/working within the local food and drink industry, reassured the gathered members that Taste Causeway would continue to work for the benefit of its members and this destination, without council support.

The key message to the board by members at the AGM was of overwhelming support for the future of Taste Causeway to continue to facilitate collaboration. Richard Connor summarised: “There is such a pool of talent in this room, and within Taste Causeway, and our destination is better off for us all working together.”