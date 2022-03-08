Tayto launched the new chocolate bar a couple of weeks ago and already it has caused a stir among the natives.

The Tandragee firm’s Cheese and Onion brand is a firm favourite across NI and the world as it is often packed in care packages for those ex-pats abroad.

But is the cheese and onion chocolate bar going a step too far?

Tayto Cheese and Onion Chocolate made at the Tayto factory in Tandragee, Co Armagh.

The country is divided with some adoring the chocolate with real pieces of cheese and onion crisps in it.

Others though are traditionalists and feel the two should not mix.

Whatever cam you are in, the new limited edition bars are hard to find in shops across NI as they appear to be flying off the shelves.

A spokesperson for Tayto said: “We thought it was about time to have a bit of fun and so made the decision here at Tayto Castle to launch a Cheese & Onion chocolate bar.

“The bar is limited edition for shops in Northern Ireland only, as well as online, but be careful because once it’s gone, it’s gone!

“The bar is making waves at convenience shops across Northern Ireland now, includes real pieces of Tayto Cheese & Onion crisps and retails at £1 for a 50g bar.”

