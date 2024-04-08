TBC Conversions announces significant £1m investment in County Tyrone factory

Leading vehicle convertor, TBC Conversions (TBC), has announced a significant £1 million investment into its factory facility to accommodate sustained growth and meet increasing demand for its bespoke vehicle conversion solutions.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Apr 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 08:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In addition to the factory extension, which will increase production space by 35%, TBC has also predicted it will increase its yearly turnover by over 200% and nearly double the number of employees across its factories in Dungannon and Liverpool by 2026.

Speaking of the company’s plans for investment, Donavon McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for TBC as we enter a period of major predicted growth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of our impeccable attention to detail and innovation, TBC is already an approved partner for Volkswagen and Man Truck and Bus and has close relationships with manufacturers including Mercedes and Ford.

Most Popular
Pictured are Emma Donnelly and Donovan McKillan from TBC on site of the £1m factory extension. Credit: SubmittedPictured are Emma Donnelly and Donovan McKillan from TBC on site of the £1m factory extension. Credit: Submitted
Pictured are Emma Donnelly and Donovan McKillan from TBC on site of the £1m factory extension. Credit: Submitted
Read More
Popular Portglenone venue Fiddlers Rest acquired by Magherafelt’s McGlone family

“We look forward to building on these partnerships and working to further develop state-of-the-art vehicle conversion solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers.

“This includes the electric market, which is currently underserved, and we are committed to extensive research and development in this area with a view to expanding our offering in the very near future.”

Founded in 2006, TBC is part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer.TBC has factory facilities in Northern Ireland and Liverpool, operating across the UK and Ireland in three distinct channels – Mobility, Taxi and Bus, and Specialist conversions. The firm has a close partnership with Motability and major manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat

Related topics:VolkswagenLiverpoolFordNorthern Ireland