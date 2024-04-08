TBC Conversions announces significant £1m investment in County Tyrone factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition to the factory extension, which will increase production space by 35%, TBC has also predicted it will increase its yearly turnover by over 200% and nearly double the number of employees across its factories in Dungannon and Liverpool by 2026.

Speaking of the company’s plans for investment, Donavon McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for TBC as we enter a period of major predicted growth.

“As a result of our impeccable attention to detail and innovation, TBC is already an approved partner for Volkswagen and Man Truck and Bus and has close relationships with manufacturers including Mercedes and Ford.

Pictured are Emma Donnelly and Donovan McKillan from TBC on site of the £1m factory extension. Credit: Submitted

“We look forward to building on these partnerships and working to further develop state-of-the-art vehicle conversion solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers.

“This includes the electric market, which is currently underserved, and we are committed to extensive research and development in this area with a view to expanding our offering in the very near future.”