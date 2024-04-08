TBC Conversions announces significant £1m investment in County Tyrone factory
In addition to the factory extension, which will increase production space by 35%, TBC has also predicted it will increase its yearly turnover by over 200% and nearly double the number of employees across its factories in Dungannon and Liverpool by 2026.
Speaking of the company’s plans for investment, Donavon McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for TBC as we enter a period of major predicted growth.
“As a result of our impeccable attention to detail and innovation, TBC is already an approved partner for Volkswagen and Man Truck and Bus and has close relationships with manufacturers including Mercedes and Ford.
“We look forward to building on these partnerships and working to further develop state-of-the-art vehicle conversion solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers.
“This includes the electric market, which is currently underserved, and we are committed to extensive research and development in this area with a view to expanding our offering in the very near future.”
Founded in 2006, TBC is part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer.TBC has factory facilities in Northern Ireland and Liverpool, operating across the UK and Ireland in three distinct channels – Mobility, Taxi and Bus, and Specialist conversions. The firm has a close partnership with Motability and major manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat